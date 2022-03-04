Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.000-$2.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.220. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

HE traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.79. 287,999 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,774. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a one year low of $36.14 and a one year high of $45.97.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 10.48%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. This is a positive change from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is 62.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HE shares. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

In other news, CEO Constance H. Lau sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.53, for a total value of $166,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 50,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 60,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 282,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,724,000 after acquiring an additional 22,693 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 289,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,010,000 after acquiring an additional 7,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 269.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 81,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,400,000 after acquiring an additional 59,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.64% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service on the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

