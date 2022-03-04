Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Harmony Biosciences in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Harmony Biosciences’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.30 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.76 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.03 EPS.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 75.85% and a net margin of 11.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Harmony Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.60.

NASDAQ HRMY opened at $41.64 on Thursday. Harmony Biosciences has a 1-year low of $25.09 and a 1-year high of $45.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.79 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 5.29 and a quick ratio of 4.95.

In related news, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 25,000 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $955,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andreas Wicki sold 2,585 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $103,606.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,568 shares of company stock worth $2,107,187 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 352.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 242.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 36.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

