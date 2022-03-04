Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Makes New $100,000 Investment in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 88,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,773,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares during the last quarter. VPR Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the third quarter worth $4,115,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 17.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 168,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,657,000 after purchasing an additional 24,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 344.0% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 94,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,833,000 after purchasing an additional 72,923 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF alerts:

Shares of GNR stock opened at $59.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.06 and its 200-day moving average is $54.32. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 52 week low of $48.58 and a 52 week high of $60.27.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.