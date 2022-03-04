Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $243,000 Stock Position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,846 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 361.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 961.5% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 2,047 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total transaction of $152,706.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 30,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $2,206,010.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,899 shares of company stock valued at $3,623,797. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $68.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.49 and a 200-day moving average of $63.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $47.06 and a twelve month high of $75.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.42.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.71 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 38.01% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 0.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 22.45%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZION. Compass Point raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Wolfe Research raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays increased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.60.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

