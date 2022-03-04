Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $172,000 Stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 50.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,872 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,925 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,405,282 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $933,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,753 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,804,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $989,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,159 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,975,722 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $494,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,926 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,208,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,805,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,116,602,000 after purchasing an additional 388,063 shares in the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total transaction of $191,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. TheStreet lowered Teladoc Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $110.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.24.

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $69.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.36. The company has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.05 and a twelve month high of $206.35.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $554.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.54 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 43.60%. The business’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Teladoc Health (Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.