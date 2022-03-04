Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Grows Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 63.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,070,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,688,422,000 after buying an additional 357,764 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 31.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,086,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $589,803,000 after buying an additional 745,072 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,783,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $530,514,000 after buying an additional 112,596 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 72.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,554,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $464,735,000 after buying an additional 1,070,159 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.6% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,457,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $469,485,000 after buying an additional 38,646 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ARE shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.80.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CAO Andres Gavinet sold 6,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total value of $1,226,043.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Joseph Hakman sold 2,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total value of $452,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,037 shares of company stock valued at $6,772,683. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARE opened at $192.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $30.74 billion, a PE ratio of 50.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.41. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.37 and a 12-month high of $224.95.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.18). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 26.93%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.37%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. It also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

