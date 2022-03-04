Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Buys 487 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 86.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,048 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Poehling Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $864,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 6.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 621,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,260,000 after purchasing an additional 38,836 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 6.3% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.3% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $635,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHKP shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $148.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.45.

CHKP stock opened at $143.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $125.60 and its 200 day moving average is $120.39. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $107.85 and a one year high of $149.62.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.11. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The business had revenue of $599.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.