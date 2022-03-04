Hamborner REIT (ETR:HAB) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Hamborner REIT AG (ETR:HAB – Get Rating) shares rose 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €9.80 ($11.01) and last traded at €9.70 ($10.90). Approximately 108,937 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 131,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at €9.68 ($10.87).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Warburg Research set a €12.00 ($13.48) target price on shares of Hamborner REIT in a report on Friday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €12.00 ($13.48) target price on Hamborner REIT in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €9.88 and its 200-day moving average price is €9.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $774.86 million and a PE ratio of 39.67.

HAMBORNER REIT AG is a public company listed in the SDAX that operates exclusively in the property sector and is positioned as a portfolio holder for high-yield commercial properties. The company generates sustainable rental income on the basis of a diversified portfolio of properties distributed throughout Germany with a total value of around EUR1.5 billion.

