Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.050-$2.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $530 million-$560 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $554.20 million.

Shares of HALO stock remained flat at $$35.62 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,460 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 926,148. Halozyme Therapeutics has a one year low of $31.36 and a one year high of $51.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.49.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HALO shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. increased their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $27.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a buy rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.67.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 7,271 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 111,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,476,000 after buying an additional 6,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 195,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,880,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

