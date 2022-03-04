Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 31,142 Shares of TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Rating) by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,142 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in TCG BDC were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in TCG BDC by 2.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 147,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 4,099 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in TCG BDC in the third quarter worth about $349,000. FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TCG BDC in the third quarter worth about $1,222,000. Gries Financial LLC purchased a new position in TCG BDC in the third quarter worth about $3,296,000. Finally, Callodine Capital Management LP raised its holdings in TCG BDC by 6.7% in the third quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 640,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,582,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. 34.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TCG BDC alerts:

In related news, CFO Thomas M. Hennigan acquired 3,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.04 per share, with a total value of $45,770.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of TCG BDC in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of TCG BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TCG BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

CGBD opened at $14.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.90. TCG BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.20 and a twelve month high of $14.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $751.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.25%. This is a boost from TCG BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. TCG BDC’s payout ratio is presently 47.41%.

About TCG BDC (Get Rating)

TCG BDC is an externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. TCG BDC is managed by Carlyle GMS Investment Management LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser and a wholly owned subsidiary of The Carlyle Group L.P. Since it commenced investment operations in May 2013 through March 31, 2017, TCG BDC has invested more than $2.4 billion in aggregate principal amount of debt and equity investments prior to any subsequent exits or repayments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TCG BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCG BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.