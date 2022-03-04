Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 13,273 Shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) by 50.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,273 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Office Properties Income Trust were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 239,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. 73.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Office Properties Income Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OPI opened at $25.28 on Friday. Office Properties Income Trust has a one year low of $22.83 and a one year high of $31.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.56 and a 200-day moving average of $25.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.70 and a beta of 1.18.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.71). Office Properties Income Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 1.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -1,294.04%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Office Properties Income Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

Office Properties Income Trust Profile (Get Rating)

Office Properties Income Trust owns, operates and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Office Properties Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Office Properties Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.