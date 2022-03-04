Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $377,000 Stock Position in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,808 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Arconic were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Arconic by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,197,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $605,475,000 after purchasing an additional 710,024 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Arconic by 1,065.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 510,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,190,000 after purchasing an additional 466,842 shares during the last quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Arconic in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,037,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Arconic by 236.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 438,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,618,000 after purchasing an additional 308,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Arconic in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,741,000. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ARNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Arconic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Arconic from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Arconic in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of NYSE:ARNC opened at $27.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.00. Arconic Co. has a twelve month low of $23.31 and a twelve month high of $38.49. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.85). Arconic had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a positive return on equity of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Arconic’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Arconic Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

