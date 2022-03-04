Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $363,000 Stake in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its stake in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,179 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,094 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GVA. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Granite Construction by 20.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,356 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Granite Construction in the third quarter worth $192,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Granite Construction in the third quarter worth $257,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Granite Construction in the second quarter worth $285,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Granite Construction by 19.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Granite Construction stock opened at $28.98 on Friday. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 1 year low of $27.84 and a 1 year high of $44.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.01 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.65). Granite Construction had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 0.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio is currently 371.46%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GVA shares. Sidoti started coverage on Granite Construction in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for public and private clients. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials. The Transportation segment focuses on construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

