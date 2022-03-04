Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $346,000 Holdings in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its stake in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 15,089 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in ODP were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in ODP by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Taconic Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in ODP by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 470,448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,893,000 after acquiring an additional 192,994 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in ODP by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,192,222 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,464,000 after acquiring an additional 211,698 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in ODP in the 3rd quarter valued at $418,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in ODP in the 3rd quarter valued at $502,000. 87.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ODP stock opened at $44.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.30. The ODP Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.02 and a fifty-two week high of $51.40.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. ODP had a positive return on equity of 12.91% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Research analysts expect that The ODP Co. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gerry P. Smith sold 33,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $1,413,522.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP N. David Bleisch sold 3,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $150,814.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,558 shares of company stock worth $2,470,270 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Colliers Securities initiated coverage on ODP in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock.

The ODP Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It offers tools and resources to its clients to start, grow, and run their business. It operates through the following brands: Office Depot, OfficeMax, CompuCom, and Grabnd&Toy.

