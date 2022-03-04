Grupo Simec (NYSE:SIM) Shares Gap Up to $29.03

Grupo Simec S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:SIM – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $29.03, but opened at $29.87. Grupo Simec shares last traded at $29.87, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Grupo Simec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Grupo Simec alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.52.

Grupo SIMEC SAB de CV engages in the manufacture, processing and distribution of steel and structural steel products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, U.S., and Brazil. The Mexico segment represents the results of the operations in Mexico, including plants in Mexicali, Guadalajara, Tlaxcala, and San Luis Potosi.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Simec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Simec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.