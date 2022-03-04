Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) VP Sells $720,800.00 in Stock

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) VP Michael David Jones sold 4,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.20, for a total value of $720,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE GPI opened at $189.20 on Friday. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.00 and a fifty-two week high of $212.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $180.35 and a 200-day moving average of $184.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $9.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.05 by $0.49. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 35.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.79%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 7.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,146,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,128,000 after buying an additional 218,096 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 4.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 675,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,910,000 after buying an additional 29,129 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 6.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 673,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,013,000 after buying an additional 41,808 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 3.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 407,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,499,000 after buying an additional 13,172 shares during the period. Finally, Lakewood Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 377,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,642,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. StockNews.com cut Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Group 1 Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.20.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile (Get Rating)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.