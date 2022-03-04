Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Receives $29.17 Average PT from Analysts

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.57.

Several research firms recently commented on GDYN. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Grid Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

In other news, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total transaction of $146,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $396,640 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,222,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,275,000 after purchasing an additional 337,586 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,088,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,282,000 after buying an additional 117,281 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,543,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,560,000 after buying an additional 1,041,484 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,624,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,675,000 after purchasing an additional 127,835 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 66.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,596,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,651,000 after purchasing an additional 638,428 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

GDYN traded down $1.09 on Thursday, reaching $10.36. 1,355,773 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 872,691. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.12. Grid Dynamics has a 52-week low of $10.31 and a 52-week high of $42.81. The company has a market cap of $676.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.55 and a beta of 1.09.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a positive return on equity of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $66.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 120.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grid Dynamics will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

