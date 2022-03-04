Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) Trading Up 16.3%

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN – Get Rating) was up 16.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$2.80 and last traded at C$2.78. Approximately 3,044,708 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,677,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.39.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GRN shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. TD Securities cut their target price on Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.80.
The company has a market cap of C$368.17 million and a P/E ratio of -102.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$2.78 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.74.
Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) Company Profile (CVE:GRN)
Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and food waste facilities for injection into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.
