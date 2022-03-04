Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Releases Earnings Results

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS.
GRBK stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.65. 4,380 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,711. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Green Brick Partners has a fifty-two week low of $18.27 and a fifty-two week high of $32.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.90.
In other Green Brick Partners news, Director Richard S. Press sold 5,000 shares of Green Brick Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $150,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 39.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Green Brick Partners in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Green Brick Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.
About Green Brick Partners (Get Rating)
Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Green Brick Partners (GRBK)
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.