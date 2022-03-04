Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Releases Earnings Results

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS.

GRBK stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.65. 4,380 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,711. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Green Brick Partners has a fifty-two week low of $18.27 and a fifty-two week high of $32.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.90.

In other Green Brick Partners news, Director Richard S. Press sold 5,000 shares of Green Brick Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $150,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 39.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,171,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,520,000 after buying an additional 71,377 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 193.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 326,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,895,000 after buying an additional 215,070 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 302,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,175,000 after buying an additional 3,691 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 188,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,866,000 after buying an additional 13,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 283.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 183,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,553,000 after purchasing an additional 135,356 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Green Brick Partners in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Green Brick Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

