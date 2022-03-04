Green Alpha Advisors LLC Has $403,000 Position in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares during the quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbCellera Biologics were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABCL. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 46.2% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 280.3% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 72.2% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.62% of the company’s stock.

Get AbCellera Biologics alerts:

In related news, COO Veronique Lecault acquired 230,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.66 per share, with a total value of $1,998,632.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John S. Montalbano acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.05 per share, for a total transaction of $181,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 45.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABCL. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Sunday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbCellera Biologics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.63.

NASDAQ ABCL opened at $8.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.29. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.42 and a 1 year high of $39.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23 and a beta of -1.42.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $139.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.05 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbCellera Biologics Profile (Get Rating)

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbCellera Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbCellera Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.