Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Hits New 52-Week High at $62.33

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $62.33 and last traded at $62.29, with a volume of 88 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.91.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Great Southern Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com lowered Great Southern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Get Great Southern Bancorp alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.99 and its 200-day moving average is $57.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $836.36 million, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.13). Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 31.49% and a return on equity of 12.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.42%.

In other news, Director Julie A. Brown sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total transaction of $286,852.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Maples sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $37,533.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,363 shares of company stock valued at $383,326 in the last three months. 24.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 285,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,027,000 after buying an additional 68,201 shares during the period. Simmons Bank raised its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 290.2% during the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 171,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,397,000 after acquiring an additional 127,500 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 153,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 1.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 151,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $7,301,000. 46.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:GSBC)

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans and consumer loans. The company was founded in July 1989 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Great Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.