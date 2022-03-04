Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,500 shares, a drop of 61.4% from the January 31st total of 232,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Shares of NASDAQ GRAY opened at $1.21 on Friday. Graybug Vision has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $17.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.59.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GRAY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Graybug Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graybug Vision in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Graybug Vision in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.35.
Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.
