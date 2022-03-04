Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Granite Construction Inc. is one of the nation’s largest infrastructure contractors and construction materials producers. Granite specializes in complex infrastructure projects, including transportation, industrial and federal contracting, and is a proven leader in alternative procurement project delivery. Granite is an award-winning firm in safety, quality and environmental stewardship, and has been honoured as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere Institute for eight consecutive years. Granite is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and is part of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index and the Russell 2000 Index. “

Get Granite Construction alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Sidoti started coverage on Granite Construction in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

NYSE GVA opened at $28.98 on Wednesday. Granite Construction has a one year low of $27.84 and a one year high of $44.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.07 and a 200 day moving average of $38.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.01 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.65). Granite Construction had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 0.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Granite Construction will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Granite Construction by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,208 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after buying an additional 6,679 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Granite Construction by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,493,791 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,009,000 after buying an additional 224,457 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Granite Construction by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,290 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Granite Construction by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,739 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Granite Construction by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,764 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Granite Construction Company Profile (Get Rating)

Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for public and private clients. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials. The Transportation segment focuses on construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Granite Construction (GVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.