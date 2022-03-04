Gradient Investments LLC Reduces Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Gradient Investments LLC decreased its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 60.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 84,044 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $9,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 193,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in Waste Management by 24.7% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,106,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,629,000 after purchasing an additional 416,806 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the third quarter worth about $1,636,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 14,904.2% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 72,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,028,000 after purchasing an additional 71,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 5.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,711,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,948,000 after buying an additional 134,185 shares during the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WM traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $152.86. The stock had a trading volume of 10,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,255,615. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.05 and a 52 week high of $168.04. The firm has a market cap of $63.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.00, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $151.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.76.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.26. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 55.69%.

Waste Management declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have commented on WM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Erste Group lowered shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.88.

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total value of $30,304.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total transaction of $1,550,856.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,247 shares of company stock worth $1,601,255 over the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

