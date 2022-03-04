Gradient Investments LLC Increases Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,566 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $11,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBAC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 10.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 20,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 59.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 169,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,064,000 after acquiring an additional 63,397 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 15.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,401,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,590,000 after acquiring an additional 187,519 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in SBA Communications during the second quarter valued at $27,982,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in SBA Communications by 116,875.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after purchasing an additional 14,025 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,000 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.67, for a total transaction of $1,097,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 1,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.93, for a total transaction of $397,765.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,087 shares of company stock valued at $2,604,776. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on SBAC shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $405.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $378.00 to $376.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $407.00 to $384.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $370.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $384.23.

SBAC stock traded up $1.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $327.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,932. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.97 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $329.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $343.08. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $232.88 and a 52-week high of $391.15.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $595.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.77 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 13.09% and a negative return on equity of 5.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is presently 88.21%.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

