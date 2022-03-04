Gradient Investments LLC Increases Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 187.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,746 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $7,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 2.2% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,702,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,897,064,000 after buying an additional 99,690 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,852,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,469,501,000 after purchasing an additional 114,459 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,321,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,898,783,000 after purchasing an additional 86,224 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,873,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,146,964,000 after purchasing an additional 378,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,231,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,139,000 after purchasing an additional 26,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,675.00 to $1,685.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research reduced their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,755.07.

NASDAQ:MELI traded down $25.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,071.31. 7,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 777,850. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,111.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,408.04. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $858.99 and a one year high of $1,970.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $54.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 648.97 and a beta of 1.52.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.81). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 31.09%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.02) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

