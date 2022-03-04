Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Goosehead Insurance Inc. operates as an insurance agency. Its product portfolio includes homeowner’s insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products including flood, wind and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance, commercial lines insurance and life insurance. Goosehead Insurance Inc. is based in Texas, United States. “

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $135.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.71.

Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $71.00 on Wednesday. Goosehead Insurance has a 12-month low of $70.80 and a 12-month high of $181.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 284.00, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.37.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $40.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Goosehead Insurance’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, COO Michael C. Colby sold 9,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $1,212,274.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 6,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.30, for a total transaction of $847,412.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,138 shares of company stock valued at $6,350,863 in the last quarter. 51.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 203.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 14,751 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,256,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,474,000 after acquiring an additional 50,745 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 265,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,493,000 after acquiring an additional 67,147 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,145,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,948,000 after acquiring an additional 555,090 shares during the period. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Goosehead Insurance (Get Rating)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines of insurance. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Goosehead Insurance (GSHD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.