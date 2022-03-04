GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) PT Lowered to $35.00 at Barclays

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded GoodRx from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen downgraded GoodRx from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GoodRx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on GoodRx in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on GoodRx in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.41.

Shares of NASDAQ GDRX opened at $17.10 on Tuesday. GoodRx has a 52 week low of $15.52 and a 52 week high of $48.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.81. The company has a quick ratio of 14.47, a current ratio of 14.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -244.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of -0.32.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $213.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.51 million. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The business’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that GoodRx will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Idea Men, Llc sold 2,600 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $85,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Trevor Bezdek sold 64,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $2,261,696.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 700,379 shares of company stock worth $25,119,422 over the last 90 days. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in GoodRx by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in GoodRx by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 26.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoodRx Company Profile (Get Rating)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

