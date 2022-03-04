Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 157,582 Shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH – Get Rating) by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 65,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157,582 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNRH. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the second quarter valued at $1,005,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 13.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 854,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,313,000 after purchasing an additional 102,197 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 212.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 53,027 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the second quarter valued at $487,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the second quarter valued at $400,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNRH opened at $9.80 on Friday. Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.76.

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Health Connect Acquisitions Corp.

