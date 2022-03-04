Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 18,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,000.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 163.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 40,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 526.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 599.2% in the 3rd quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period.
Shares of SCHF opened at $35.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.97. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $35.26 and a 12-month high of $40.92.
Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.
