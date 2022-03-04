Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 18,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 163.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 40,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 526.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 599.2% in the 3rd quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHF opened at $35.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.97. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $35.26 and a 12-month high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.