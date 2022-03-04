Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $655,000 Stake in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) by 58.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,822 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 69,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 14,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 15.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 105,150.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MidWestOne Financial Group stock opened at $31.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.08 and a 12 month high of $34.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.34. The stock has a market cap of $488.49 million, a PE ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.95.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.05). MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 31.70%. Analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.237 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This is a boost from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s payout ratio is 21.74%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which focuses on delivering relationship-based business and personal banking products and services through its bank subsidiary, MidWestOne Bank. The Bank provides commercial loans, real estate loans, agricultural loans, credit card loans, and consumer loans.

