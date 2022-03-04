Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $626,000 Stake in Largo Resources Ltd. (NYSE:LGO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Largo Resources Ltd. (NYSE:LGO – Get Rating) by 69.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,282 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Largo Resources were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Largo Resources in the second quarter valued at $92,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Largo Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $178,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Largo Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $181,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Largo Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Largo Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $293,000.

Get Largo Resources alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on LGO shares. TheStreet upgraded Largo Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Largo Resources from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Largo Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Largo Resources from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Largo Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.20.

Shares of NYSE LGO opened at $11.58 on Friday. Largo Resources Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $7.39 and a fifty-two week high of $18.71. The stock has a market cap of $749.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.61.

About Largo Resources (Get Rating)

Largo Inc engages in the exploration and production of vanadium at the Maracas Menchen Mine located in Brazil. The firm mines and sells vanadium pentoxide flake, high purity vanadium pentoxide flake, and high purity vanadium pentoxide powder. It also focuses on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its vanadium redox flow battery technology.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Largo Resources Ltd. (NYSE:LGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Largo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Largo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.