Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 168,416 Shares of Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO – Get Rating) by 210.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,416 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Mustang Bio were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Mustang Bio during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio by 35.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,209,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,014,000 after buying an additional 317,792 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio by 7.3% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 330,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio by 79.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 89,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 39,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio by 43.1% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 38,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 11,725 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Mustang Bio alerts:

MBIO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Mustang Bio in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mustang Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Mustang Bio in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Mustang Bio from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Mustang Bio in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mustang Bio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

MBIO stock opened at $0.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.70. Mustang Bio, Inc. has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $4.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.01.

Mustang Bio Profile (Get Rating)

Mustang Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of a broad range of proprietary chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell (CAR T) immunotherapies and gene therapies. It develops CAR T and CRISPR/Cas9-enhanced CAR T therapies across multiple cancers, as well as lentiviral gene therapy for XSCID.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mustang Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mustang Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.