Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 168,416 Shares of Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO – Get Rating) by 210.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,416 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Mustang Bio were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Mustang Bio during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio by 35.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,209,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,014,000 after buying an additional 317,792 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio by 7.3% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 330,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio by 79.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 89,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 39,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio by 43.1% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 38,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 11,725 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.01% of the company’s stock.
MBIO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Mustang Bio in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mustang Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Mustang Bio in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Mustang Bio from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Mustang Bio in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mustang Bio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.75.
Mustang Bio Profile (Get Rating)
Mustang Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of a broad range of proprietary chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell (CAR T) immunotherapies and gene therapies. It develops CAR T and CRISPR/Cas9-enhanced CAR T therapies across multiple cancers, as well as lentiviral gene therapy for XSCID.
