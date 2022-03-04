GoldenPyrex Price Tops $0.0189 on Major Exchanges (GPYX)

GoldenPyrex (CURRENCY:GPYX) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 3rd. In the last week, GoldenPyrex has traded 17.1% higher against the US dollar. GoldenPyrex has a market capitalization of $189,173.40 and approximately $4.00 worth of GoldenPyrex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoldenPyrex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0189 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002419 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00041895 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,719.12 or 0.06574789 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,274.56 or 0.99801389 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00045476 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00046522 BTC.

Osmosis (OSMO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00026995 BTC.

GoldenPyrex’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,999,999 coins. GoldenPyrex’s official Twitter account is @gpyx3 . The official website for GoldenPyrex is g-pyx.com

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldenPyrex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldenPyrex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoldenPyrex using one of the exchanges listed above.

