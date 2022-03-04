Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ELKMF) Short Interest Up 232.6% in February

Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ELKMF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 152,000 shares, an increase of 232.6% from the January 31st total of 45,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 80.0 days.

Shares of ELKMF stock remained flat at $$1.10 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.02. Gold Road Resources has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $1.24.

Gold Road Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gold Road Resources Ltd. operates as a gold exploration company. It focuses on developing the Yamarna Belt comprising Gruyere, Central Bore and Attila projects. The firm operates through Development & Production and Exploration business segments. The Development & Production includes Gruyere joint operation with gold fields, which transitioned from development to production phase during the year.

