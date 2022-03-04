Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ELKMF) Short Interest Up 232.6% in February

Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ELKMF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 152,000 shares, an increase of 232.6% from the January 31st total of 45,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 80.0 days.
Shares of ELKMF stock remained flat at $$1.10 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.02. Gold Road Resources has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $1.24.
Gold Road Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gold Road Resources (ELKMF)
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Gold Road Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Road Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.