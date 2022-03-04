GoGold Resources (OTCMKTS:GLGDF) Trading 3.3% Higher

GoGold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGDF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 3.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.57 and last traded at $2.56. 80,330 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 133,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.48.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on GoGold Resources from C$4.30 to C$4.10 in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.43.

Gogold Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and silver. It operates through Mexico and Canada geographical segments. The company was founded on January 18, 2008 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

