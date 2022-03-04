Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.51 EPS

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $1.51, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $92.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Gogo updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Gogo stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,665. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.67 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.91. Gogo has a 12 month low of $9.18 and a 12 month high of $19.49.

Get Gogo alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Gogo by 231.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 56,392 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gogo by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,244,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,434,000 after acquiring an additional 234,276 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gogo by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,214,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,968,000 after acquiring an additional 23,896 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gogo by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 209,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 80,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Gogo by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. 69.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Gogo from $20.50 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.20.

Gogo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.