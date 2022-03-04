GoByte (GBX) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $9.00

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 3rd. GoByte has a total market capitalization of $137,381.27 and $9.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoByte coin can now be bought for about $0.0143 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, GoByte has traded down 7.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GoByte Coin Profile

GoByte (GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. GoByte’s official message board is community.gobyte.network . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

Buying and Selling GoByte

