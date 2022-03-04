GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GlycoMimetics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded GlycoMimetics from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GlycoMimetics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.08.

NASDAQ:GLYC traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $1.12. 1,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,937. The stock has a market cap of $57.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.22 and a 200-day moving average of $1.70. GlycoMimetics has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $3.62.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that GlycoMimetics will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in GlycoMimetics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in GlycoMimetics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 12,158 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 23,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eversept Partners LP bought a new position in GlycoMimetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

GlycoMimetics Company Profile (Get Rating)

GlycoMimetics, Inc engages in the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in which carbohydrate biology plays a key role. It develops proprietary glycomimetics that inhibit disease related functions of carbohydrates. The company was founded by Rachel K.

