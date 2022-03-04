GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS.
GLYC traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.06. The stock had a trading volume of 9,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,937. The company has a market cap of $54.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.22 and a 200 day moving average of $1.70. GlycoMimetics has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $3.62.
Several research firms recently weighed in on GLYC. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. StockNews.com raised GlycoMimetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GlycoMimetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.08.
GlycoMimetics Company Profile (Get Rating)
GlycoMimetics, Inc engages in the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in which carbohydrate biology plays a key role. It develops proprietary glycomimetics that inhibit disease related functions of carbohydrates. The company was founded by Rachel K.
