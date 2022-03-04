GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS.

GLYC traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.06. The stock had a trading volume of 9,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,937. The company has a market cap of $54.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.22 and a 200 day moving average of $1.70. GlycoMimetics has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $3.62.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GLYC. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. StockNews.com raised GlycoMimetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GlycoMimetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 691,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 243,703 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 3.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 366,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 13,561 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 52.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 23,510 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 12,158 shares during the period. 57.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GlycoMimetics, Inc engages in the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in which carbohydrate biology plays a key role. It develops proprietary glycomimetics that inhibit disease related functions of carbohydrates. The company was founded by Rachel K.

