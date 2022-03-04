Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Receives $85.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on GMED. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Globus Medical from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded Globus Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Globus Medical from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of NYSE GMED traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.94. 15,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,571. Globus Medical has a 52-week low of $59.37 and a 52-week high of $84.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 50.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.36.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 15.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Globus Medical will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Globus Medical during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 758.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.34% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

