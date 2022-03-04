Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,500 shares, a drop of 42.8% from the January 31st total of 102,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

SRET traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $8.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,240. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.46. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $8.43 and a 12-month high of $10.34.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth $146,000.

