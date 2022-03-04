Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) Short Interest Up 149.0% in February

Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,100 shares, a growth of 149.0% from the January 31st total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTY. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 9,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $133,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 15,262 shares during the last quarter.

Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF stock opened at $12.60 on Friday. Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF has a 12-month low of $12.05 and a 12-month high of $13.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.34.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd.

