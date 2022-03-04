Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX) Short Interest Up 161.8% in February

Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 600,100 shares, an increase of 161.8% from the January 31st total of 229,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 236,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:POTX traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.60. 8,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,420. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.54. Global X Cannabis ETF has a twelve month low of $4.46 and a twelve month high of $18.97.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.153 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Global X Cannabis ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.15.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Global X Cannabis ETF by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 929,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,411,000 after buying an additional 139,934 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Global X Cannabis ETF by 3,014.8% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 371,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after buying an additional 359,240 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Global X Cannabis ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Global X Cannabis ETF by 210.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 101,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 69,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Global X Cannabis ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares in the last quarter.

