Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX) Short Interest Up 161.8% in February

Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 600,100 shares, an increase of 161.8% from the January 31st total of 229,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 236,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:POTX traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.60. 8,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,420. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.54. Global X Cannabis ETF has a twelve month low of $4.46 and a twelve month high of $18.97.
The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.153 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Global X Cannabis ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.15.
