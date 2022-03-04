Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Given New $38.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by B. Riley from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Global Ship Lease’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.06 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GSL. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Global Ship Lease from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Ship Lease from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.75.

Shares of NYSE:GSL traded down $1.55 on Thursday, hitting $27.28. The company had a trading volume of 21,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,716. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.42. Global Ship Lease has a 1-year low of $12.11 and a 1-year high of $29.28. The stock has a market cap of $989.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.66.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.55. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 21.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Ship Lease will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.89%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 146.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,016 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 992.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,244 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. 44.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

