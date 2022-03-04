Global Ports (LON:GPH) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Global Ports (LON:GPH – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
Global Ports stock opened at GBX 98 ($1.31) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 893.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 130.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 128.02. Global Ports has a 12 month low of GBX 81.86 ($1.10) and a 12 month high of GBX 154.50 ($2.07). The company has a market capitalization of £61.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70.
Global Ports Company Profile (Get Rating)
