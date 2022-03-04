Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Short Interest Update

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 81.4% from the January 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Givaudan stock traded up $0.68 on Thursday, hitting $82.69. 33,697 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,564. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.47. Givaudan has a 52 week low of $73.05 and a 52 week high of $105.80.

GVDNY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Givaudan from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Givaudan from CHF 4,580 to CHF 4,050 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,088.48.

Givaudan SA is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of fragrance and flavour products. It operates through the following segments: Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance and Beauty segment is engaged in the manufacture and sale of fragrance and beauty products into three global business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products, and Fragrance Ingredients and Active Beauty.

