Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Stake Raised by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,778 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,359 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,022,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ROCK. TheStreet downgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Gibraltar Industries from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of ROCK opened at $48.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.04. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.48 and a fifty-two week high of $99.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.81 and its 200-day moving average is $66.39.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $334.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.00 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 11.55%. Gibraltar Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

