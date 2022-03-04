GFG Resources (CVE:GFG) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.20

GFG Resources Inc (CVE:GFG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 302570 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.15. The firm has a market cap of C$32.41 million and a PE ratio of -36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.96.

GFG Resources Company Profile (CVE:GFG)

GFG Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops gold properties in Canada and the United States. The company holds interests in the Pen gold project covering an area of approximately 475 square kilometers located to the southwest of Timmins, Ontario; and the Dore gold project, which covers an area of approximately 212 square kilometers located in Ontario.

