GFG Resources (CVE:GFG) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.20

GFG Resources Inc (CVE:GFG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 302570 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.15. The firm has a market cap of C$32.41 million and a PE ratio of -36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.96.
GFG Resources Company Profile (CVE:GFG)
Featured Stories
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
Receive News & Ratings for GFG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.