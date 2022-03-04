Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $110,000.00

Analysts predict that Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) will post sales of $110,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Gevo’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $140,000.00 and the lowest is $70,000.00. Gevo posted sales of $90,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gevo will report full year sales of $5.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $740,000.00 to $10.72 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $15.37 million, with estimates ranging from $6.74 million to $24.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Gevo.

Get Gevo alerts:

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Gevo had a negative return on equity of 10.39% and a negative net margin of 8,326.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Gevo in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Gevo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEVO. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Gevo in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Gevo in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Gevo in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gevo in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, NinePointTwo Capital LLC acquired a new position in Gevo in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. 34.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gevo stock opened at $3.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.37. The stock has a market cap of $680.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 3.21. Gevo has a 12-month low of $2.79 and a 12-month high of $10.42. The company has a quick ratio of 13.07, a current ratio of 10.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Gevo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo, Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses on the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gevo (GEVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gevo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gevo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.